TMC suspends Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu for ‘anti-party’ activities

The Trinamool Congress on Friday suspended BJP leader Mukul Roy's son and TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy from the party. Roy, a two-term MLA, has been suspended for a term of six years. The move comes after the defeat of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the recently held Lok Sabha election and state Assembly bypolls. Trinamool Congress bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats, a decline of 12 seats from its 2014 tally. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had got 34 seats. READ ALSO |\u00a0Decoding BJP's saffron surge in West Bengal: How Modi-Shah breached Mamata's fortress\u00a0 Addressing a press conference, party General Secretary Partha Chatterjee said that Roy has been suspended for 'anti-party' statements. Chatterjee further added that after consultation with party chief Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress has decided to expel him.\u00a0Chatterjee also accused BJP of spreading lies to win the polls.\u00a0He also said that saffron party's election victory is a temporary phase and will fizzled out soon. Earlier in the day, Roy has praised his father Mukul Roy for the remarkable victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.\u00a0"Today I have no qualms in accepting that I have lost to my father. He is a real Chanakya of Bengal politics. Our party has lost and people voted against us. We should accept it," said Subhrangshu, reports news agency PTI.\u00a0According to reports, newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, who was contesting against former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, took a sizeable lead from Subhrangshu Roy's Bijpur Assembly segment. Prior to the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Subhrangshu asserted that he would help Trivedi and TMC take biggest lead from his Legislative constituency. Once a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and second-in-command in the ruling Trinamool Congress, Mukul Roy had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in November 2017. When reporters asked Mukul Roy whether his son Subhranshu would join BJP or not, Roy replied saying it is up to the suspended TMC MLA to take a call.