TMC moves EC charging PM of ‘horse trading’, says Modi using lies to influence voters

Updated: April 30, 2019 3:30:58 PM

The letter requested the commission to ask PM Modi for producing proof in support of his remark. The TMC also asked the poll panel to cancel PM Modi's nomination for violating the Model Code of Conduct by making such an undemocratic statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that about 40 MLAs of the TMC were in touch with him. (PTI Photo)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that about 40 MLAs of the TMC were in touch with him. (PTI Photo)

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday complained to the Election Commission over alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to the poll body, the Trinamool Congress accused PM Modi of encouraging horse trading by hinting that several elected representatives will switch to the saffron party post the Lok Sabha election results. The TMC further added that the Prime Minister has tried to influence and persuade the voters with lies.

On Monday, TMCs Rajya Sabha leader Derek O Brien has accused PM Narendra Modi and said that party would lodge complain with the EC regarding the statement. “Expiry Babu PM, let’s get this straight. Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading! Your expiry date is near. Today, we are complaining to the Election Commission. Charging you with horse trading,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.

Addressing an election rally at West Bengal’s Sreerampur on Monday, the Prime Minister claimed that about 40 MLAs of the ruling party were in touch with him and will leave the party after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the Lok Sabha elections.

Hitting out at TMC supremo, PM Modi added that political ground has slipped from under her feet. The Prime Minister also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of nepotism. Mocking the TMC chief, the PM further said that once can’t reach Delhi by winning a few seats. The PM also said that the real intention behind Mamata Banerjee’s wish for a central role is to politically establish her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal.

