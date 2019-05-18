TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee sends defamation notice to PM Modi

New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2019 6:58:34 PM

Abhishek Banerjee, who is considered the number two in the TMC, is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

TMC leader and nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday sent a defamation notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged derogatory remarks made against Banerjee at a public rally in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour on May 15.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is considered the number two in the TMC, is seeking re-election from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. West Bengal has 42 parliamentary seats and nine of them will go polls in the seventh and final phase of the 2019 General elections.

At his Diamond Harbour public rally, PM Modi had targeted Abhishek Banerjee and said that the “aunt-nephew ‘jodi’ is only interested in looting Bengal and running the ‘tolabaji’ syndicate (extortion racket)”.

He had further said that the days of ‘bua-bhatija’ state government are numbered going by the mood of the people, adding that the saffron party will win the majority of seats in West Bengal. During his poll campaign in Diamond Harbour, PM Modi had even said that Abhishek Banerjee would be defeated and his office in the area would shut down after the elections.

PM Modi addressed the rally a day after Kolkata witnessed widespread violence at BJP president Amit Shah’s road show in the city. A statue of 19th century Bengali reformer and polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was desecrated during clashes.

Abhishek Banerjee is the sitting MP from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha parliamentary seat. Banerjee is in direct contest with CPI(M) candidate Faud Halim and BJP’s Nilanjan Roy. In 2014 General elections, he won with a margin of 71,294 votes against CPI(M) candidate Abul Hasnat. BJP candidate Abhijit Das came at third position with 2 lakh votes. TMC had won 34 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

More details awaited.

