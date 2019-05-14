Thiruvananthapuram election result: Shashi Tharoor faces stiff challenge to protect his citadel for third time

May 14, 2019

Thiruvananthapuram election result: Shashi Tharoo had won 2014 Lok Sabha election by just over 15 thousand votes. Will be able to protect his seat for the third time?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is contesting from Thiruvanathapuram for the third time. (File Photo)

Thiruvanathapuram election result 2019: While few can raise questions over Shashi Tharoor’s knowledge of English language, the Congress leader’s political skills would be put to some stiff test in his quest for winning Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat for the third consecutive time. Voting in Thiruvananthapuram was held in the third phase seven-phased poll on April 23 and results will be announced on May 23.

Shashi Tharoor had made a spectacular debut in Lok Sabha poll winning Thiruvanathapuram seat by over 99 thousand votes in 2009. However, the Congress leader’s support base dwindled in the next general elections as the difference of votes between Tharoor and his closest rival Bharatiya Janata Party’s O Rajagopal was just over 15 thousand votes.

A confident BJP has fielded Kummanam Rajasekharan to take on Tharoor this time and C Divakaran is CPI-M’s candidate. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party has also fielded its candidate – Kiran Kumar SK – from the important seat. Rajasekharan had resigned from the post of Mizoram Governor just a few months ahead of Lok Sabha election dates were announced. He has been an active activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Kerala since 1970.

One of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, Thiruvanathapuram had 1,272,748 registered electors – 614,438 male and 658,310 female as per 2014 data. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency has sevel Assembly seats -Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu (SC), Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, Neyyattinkara.

The Sabarimala verdict factor

Shashi Tharoor faces an uphill task in protecting his seat for the third time and one of the major factors in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict. Tharoor’s chances of stepping Parliament building as a three-time Lok Sabha member also hinges on it. Tharoor initially backed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow women of all ages to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala. However, he changed his stance later and said that sentiments of devotees must be taken into consideration. However, despite Shashi Tharoor’s apparent attempt to appease his votebase in the Hindu community, political pundits point out that some of his traditional voters may opt to BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan in Lok Sabha Election 2019.

