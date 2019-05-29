These are days of pure democracy, says Guna ‘giant killer’ Krishna Pal Yadav who defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia

According to the Election Commission, BJP leader Krishna Pal Yadav secured 6,14,049 votes while Scindia pocketed 4,88,500 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Guna Krishna Pal Yadav, who emerged as a giant killer by defeating Congress’ Jyotiradiya Scindia in his family bastion by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, feels that people have once again voted for development keeping aside caste and religion. In an interview with The Indian Express, Yadav who switched over to the BJP from the Congress last year said that voters now understand what is right and what is wrong for them.

When asked about his candidature from Scindia family’s citadel, he said that people want a leader who can address their grievances. There is nothing like a traditional seat, he said. On his election against Scindia from Guna, the seat represented by Scindia family since 1957, he said, “There is nothing like a traditional seat anymore. These are days of pure democracy. Through social media even people in interior villages know what is happening in the region, country and the world.”

Admitting that Narendra Modi was the main factor behind his stunning win, the 43-year-old politician said, “People wanted Modiji to become the Prime Minister again. They know how he has brought about the development and enhanced the country’s honour at the international level. The main reason was the wave (Modi wave).”

According to the Election Commission, Yadav secured 6,14,049 votes while Scindia pocketed 4,88,500 votes. The Congress was well-assured of retaining the seat, given that Yadav was a small-time worker and lacks popularity as against Scindia’s stature in the region.

When asked at what point he realised that he can defeat Scindia, Yadav replied that immediately after the Assembly results, the BJP started preparations for the general elections and an analysis of the result showed BJP was ahead by more than 16,000 votes in Guna.

“Assembly level cluster teams were formed to collect feedback, to know what more is needed to be done and where we were lacking in every parliamentary constituency,” he said. “We were confident of victory even before the elections,” the newly elected MP added.

The selfie that propelled rebellion

Yadav was once considered close to Scindia. But he quit the party last year after he was not given proper recognition for his hard work and insulted for clicking a selfie with his mentor. He had even worked in the team which was looking after Scindia’s election campaign. Yadav’s father was also a Congress worker.

When the BJP announced that Yadav would be its nominee against Scindia, all the political pundits and media predicted an easy win for the Congress leader. Also, Scindia’s wife Priyadarshini Raje shared a photo of Yadav with her husband on social media and ridiculed him saying that a man who once stood waiting in queues for clicking a selfie with the Maharaj, is now the BJP’s candidate.

