The Congress must die, Yogendra Yadav blasts party after exit polls

New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2019 10:34:03 AM

The BJP’s thumping 282-win in 2014 had restricted the Congress party to 44 MPs, closely followed by J Jayalalithaa's AIADMK at 37 seats.

Exit polls predictions of a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a majority for the BJP-led NDA has created a flutter in the opposition ranks with most parties refusing to accept them. However, National President, Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav’s unsparing criticism of the Congress party caught the attention of many. Slamming the Congress party for being unable to put up a strong resistance to the ruling BJP which he sees as against the “very idea of India”, Yadav said the “Congress must die” and declared that the party has no positive role in Indian history.

Yogendra Yadav, a former Aam Aadmi Party leader, tweeted his reaction on the exit poll predictions that all show the BJP winning a comfortable majority. “The Congress must die. If it could not stop the BJP in this election to save the idea of India, this party has no positive role in Indian history. Today it represents the single biggest obstacle to creation of an alternative.”

He also shared a video clip where he said that this election was for the soul of India.

“I say this without any exaggeration, without anger and without any emotion, Congress should die. This was the election for the soul of India at stake was the very idea of India and if this party….which says it stands for secular india cannot put a resistance, cannot put a fight against the BJP, it has no reason to exist. This party has finished its historical role in india. Today, Congress represents the biggest single obstacle in the path of creating an alternative,” Yadav told India Today.

Till now, ten agencies have released their numbers and eight of them predict a majority for the BJP-led NDA. However, NewsX-Neta is the only survey that predicts a hung house, with the NDA restricted to 242 seats.

The staunchest of critics of the prime minister and his party BJP, West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee seemed unruffled and refused to accept the predictions. Terming the trends as “gossip”, and even hinted at an EVM conspiracy. “I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” she tweeted.

As per the exit poll results that were released on Sunday evening, the BJP could make significant gains in Odisha and West Bengal. The polls predict that the NDA would get 304 seats and the UPA would secure just 117 seats. India Today-Axis, News18-IPSOS and News24-Today’s Chanakya have predicted comfortable majority for the NDA.

India Today’s survey suggested that NDA would win 339-369 seats, Today’s Chanakya put the number at 340 and News18 predicted 336 seats for the NDA. India News’s poll showed 298, Republic 287-305, Times Now 306 and ABP-CSDS 277 seats for the saffron party-led NDA.

The BJP's thumping 282-win in 2014 had restricted the Congress party to 44 MPs, closely followed by J Jayalalithaa's AIADMK at 37 seats. BJP's Narendra Modi was sworn as the prime minister for the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections which were held in seven phases beginning in April, ended on May 19. The final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

