title-bar

Telangana, next promising state for BJP in south, says state party president Laxman

By: |
Updated: May 23, 2019 6:03:57 PM

K Laxman was jubilant over the party's surprise leads in four Lok Sabha seats -- Adilabad, Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Nizamabad -- in the state.

 Telangana, BJP, K Laxman, YSR, Congress, lok sabha election result, amethi election result 2019, 2019 lok sabha election results, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, modi, lok sabha election 2019, amethi, 2014 lok sabha results, smriti irani, lok sabha result 2019, lok sabha, lok sabha result, lok sabha election, kanhaiya kumar, loksabha result, lok sabha election result 2019, loksabha result 2019, sunny deol, lok sabha election results 2019, chandrababu naidu, amit shah, up election result 2019, amethi election result, amethi, smriti iraniTelangana, next promising state for BJP in south, says state party president Laxman 

Telangana would be the next state after Karnataka in the south with potential growth prospects for the party, state BJP president K Laxman said here Thursday. “In the south, after Karnataka, the fertile place for BJP is going to be Telangana,” he told reporters. Laxman was jubilant over the party’s surprise leads in four Lok Sabha seats — Adilabad, Karimnagar, Secunderabad and Nizamabad — in the state.

“There is a massive response in Telangana. First time in the political history of Telangana for BJP, we are winning four Lok Sabha seats on our own and not less than 19 per cent votes. I feel proud as BJP’s president,” he said. Alleging that opposition parties joined hands (at the national level) with the sole agenda of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said people realised that regional parties have become “family parties”. Though JD(S) and Congress contested together (in Karnataka), BJP emerged victorious, he said.

Read Also| After Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Modi is only PM to come back to power with full majority

BJP would have a bright future in Telangana, he asserted. The party would work with the goal of coming to power in Telangana to herald “Modi-like rule” in the state, Laxman said. He also said BJP would fight to end the alleged misrule and undemocratic rule of TRS in Telangana. BJP contested on its own in the Assembly polls in December last “after being caught in TDP’s hold for long,” he claimed. BJP earlier had an alliance with the TDP. Though it could win only one Assembly seat, the party moved ahead with courage, he said.

Laxman said the ruling TRS sought to win 16 Lok Sabha seats and play a key role at the Centre, but their plan had now got derailed. He hailed the leadership of Modi and party chief Amit Shah for BJP’s projected massive win in the Lok Sabha polls. Laxman congratulated YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his party’s massive victory in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Telangana, next promising state for BJP in south, says state party president Laxman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition