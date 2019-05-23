title-bar

Telangana Lok Sabha election results: Full list of winners

Published: May 23, 2019 4:26:04 PM

KCR, K Chandrasekhar RaoChief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao?s TRS won 88 of the 119 seats in the assembly polls held four months ago.

Telangana Lok Sabha election results – Full List of Winners: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be brimming with confidence after their massive victory in the Assembly elections held in the state four months ago. TRS won 88 of the 119 assembly seats.

The TRS is fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and TRS has repeatedly said that it aims to win 16 seats, leaving one for the AIMIM President Owaisi who is contesting from Hyderabad, hoping to win for the fourth time.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP managed to win just one seat in Telangana, while the Congress bagged 19.

Here is the full list winners in Telangana

1) Adilabad –
2) Peddapalle –
3) Karimnagar –
4) Nizamabad –
5) Zahirabad –
6) Medak –
7) Malkajgiri –
8) Secunderabad –
9) Hyderabad –
10) Chevella –
11) Mahbubnagar –
12) Nagarkurnool –
13) Nalgonda –
14) Bhongir –
15) Warangal –
16) Mahabubabad –
17) Khammam –

One of the most intriguing battles would be fought on the Nizamabad constituency, where more than 170 farmers are in the fray to highlight their problems. KCR’s daughter K Kavitha is contesting from this segment too.

