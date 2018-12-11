  • Rajasthan

    Cong 103
    BJP 70
    RLM 3
    OTH 23

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 113
    BJP 107
    BSP 3
    OTH 7

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 12
    JCC 9
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 94
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Telangana Election Results shocker – Embarrassment for top Congress leaders as they taste defeat crucial polls

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 4:46 PM

The Congress party in Telangana not only suffered a huge defeat in Assembly elections but also faced embarrassment as almost all its top leaders were humbled.

Embarrassment for top Congress leaders as they taste defeat crucial polls

The Congress party in Telangana not only suffered a huge defeat in Assembly elections but also faced embarrassment as almost all its top leaders were humbled. Leaders who were seen as the Chief Ministerial candidate in the event of a Congress-led People’s Front victory were also defeated.

K. Jana Reddy, who was Leader of Opposition in the dissolved Assembly, lost in Nagarjunasagar constituency. Congress Working President Revanth Reddy, whose arrest last week triggered a huge row, failed to retain the Kodangal seat.

A former leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he had joined the Congress early this year and was recently appointed the Working President of the state unit. Revanth had declared after polling that if he loses he would quit politics. Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s P. Narendra Reddy defeated the Congress leader by 9,077 votes.

Another Congress Working President, Ponnam Prabhakar, lost in Karimnagar. Former central Minister Sarve Satyanarayana failed to win from Secunderabad Cantonment. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Damodar Rajanarasimha lost the election from Andole. Senior Congress leaders and former Andhra Pradesh Ministers J. Geeta Reddy, D.K. Aruna, Jeevan Reddy, Komatreddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Konda Surekha, G. Chinna Reddy, N. Janardhan Reddy and Mukesh Goud were all defeated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. Telangana Election Results shocker – Embarrassment for top Congress leaders as they taste defeat crucial polls
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition