Telangana Election Results: Shock defeat lands two political bigwigs in hospital

Two heavyweight politicians from Telangana ended up at the hospital after being defeated in the Assembly election results declared yesterday.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of Congress from Nalgoda constituency and TRS’ Tummala Nageswara from Palair had to be rushed to hospitals after their shock defeats in the election. While Reddy complained of sudden weakness, Nageswara’s health deteriorated after he lost to his Congress opponent, reported Times Of India.

Venkat Reddy lost by a margin of 8,633 votes to TRS’s Kancharla Bhupal Reddy – after which his blood pressure shot up, and he fell unconscious. The hospital, however, denied that Reddy was hospitalised yesterday, while many others said that he went there for a regular checkup.

Tummala Nageswara of TRS lost by 7,669 votes to Kandala Upender Reddy of Indian National Congress and was rushed to a hospital in Khammam city. He was initially a Telegu Desam Party member and was elected to the Andhra Pradesh assembly from Sathupalli constituency in 1985, 1994 and 1994. Tummala was elected from the Khammam constituency in 2009, but lost in the 2014 election. He again contested the by-elections held in 2016 on a TRS ticket and won.

However, Tammala’s party TRS got clear majority in the state, winning 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly and is set to form the government. The party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will take oath as the Telangana CM, his second consecutive term in the office, on Thursday.

The regional party got 46.9 per cent of the total votes polled in the state and stopped the southward march of BJP, which secured 7 per cent of the votes polled and one Assembly seat.