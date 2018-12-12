Telangana Election Results: Shock defeat lands two political bigwigs in hospital

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 3:58 PM

Two heavyweight politicians from Telangana ended up at the hospital after being defeated in the Assembly election results declared yesterday.

Two heavyweight politicians from Telangana ended up at the hospital after being defeated in the Assembly election results declared yesterday.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of Congress from Nalgoda constituency and TRS’ Tummala Nageswara from Palair had to be rushed to hospitals after their shock defeats in the election. While Reddy complained of sudden weakness, Nageswara’s health deteriorated after he lost to his Congress opponent, reported Times Of India.

Venkat Reddy lost by a margin of 8,633 votes to TRS’s Kancharla Bhupal Reddy – after which his blood pressure shot up, and he fell unconscious. The hospital, however, denied that Reddy was hospitalised yesterday, while many others said that he went there for a regular checkup.

Tummala Nageswara of TRS lost by 7,669 votes to Kandala Upender Reddy of Indian National Congress and was rushed to a hospital in Khammam city. He was initially a Telegu Desam Party member and was elected to the Andhra Pradesh assembly from Sathupalli constituency in 1985, 1994 and 1994. Tummala was elected from the Khammam constituency in 2009, but lost in the 2014 election. He again contested the by-elections held in 2016 on a TRS ticket and won.

Read Also| Vidhan Sabha elections outcome casts shadow on Lok Sabha 2019: BJP may end up losing 31 seats

However, Tammala’s party TRS got clear majority in the state, winning 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly and is set to form the government. The party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will take oath as the Telangana CM, his second consecutive term in the office, on Thursday.

The regional party got 46.9 per cent of the total votes polled in the state and stopped the southward march of BJP, which secured 7 per cent of the votes polled and one Assembly seat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. Telangana Election Results: Shock defeat lands two political bigwigs in hospital
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition