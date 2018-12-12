Telangana election results: KCR to take oath as Chief Minister for second consecutive term on Thursday

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao will take oath as the state's Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on Thursday.

He will take oath at a ceremony to be held at 1.30 p.m. at Raj Bhavan. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will administer him the oath of office and secrecy, TRS sources said.

Some TRS legislators are also likely to take oath as Ministers along with KCR, as Rao is popularly known.

The newly-elected legislators of TRS will meet at the Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, later in the day to elect KCR as their leader.

TRS has bagged 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly in the elections held on December 7.

