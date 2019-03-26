Who is Tejasvi Surya? 28-year-old lawyer, BJP’s surprise pick for prestigious Bengaluru South seat



Surya’s uncle Ravi Subramanya is a three-time BJP MLA from Basavanagudi Assembly seat. (Photo/ANI)

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Tejasvi Surya is Bharatiya Janata Party’s surprise pick to contest the Lok Sabha election from the prestigious Bengaluru South seat. Late Union Minister Ananthkumar, who passed away in November last year, represented Bengaluru South constituency six times in Lok Sabha and it was believed that the BJP would field his widow Tejaswini Ananthkumar from here.

However, BJP sources said PM Modi preferred the young leader to contest from the seat. Tejasvi Surya, who is a lawyer by profession, will be facing Congress’ BK Hariprasad in Bengaluru South where voting is scheduled to be held on April 18.

Supporters of Ananthkumar raised slogans against BJP’s choice outside the party’s office against Surya who is also the vice-president of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha. Tejaswini Ananthkumar , who said she was shocked by the party’s decision, later extended her support to Surya and urged the supporters to maintain peace. She described denial of ticket as a minor issue. Tejaswini said she is with the BJP and would do whatever the party asks her to do.

“It’s shocking. I stand with the party’s decision. Let’s not start asking questions. If we have to contribute to the country then we have to work for Modi Ji,” Tejaswini Ananthkumar said.

“My urge all the BJP karyakartas, friends and well wishers who are anxious and upset and still visiting our house in large numbers Time to show we are a ‘party with a difference’. We are all committed to tread the path of ideology. And work for NaMo Again 2019,” she added.

Meanwhile, Surya couldn’t stop himself from expressing his exciting after learning that he has been picked by the BJP to contest Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru South seat.

OMG OMG!!! I can't believe this.

PM of world's largest democracy & President of largest political party have reposed faith in a 28 yr old guy to represent them in a constituency as prestigious as B'lore South. This can happen only in my BJP. Only in #NewIndia of @narendramodi — Chowkidar Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 25, 2019

Who is Tejasvi Surya

If elected from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya (28) will go on to become the youngest Member of Parliament in Modi’s rejigged team.

Surya, who comes from a political family, is considered to be a fiery orator. He has been accused of delivering controversial speeches on several occasions, but that has done little to perturb him.

Surya’s uncle Ravi Subramanya is a three-time BJP MLA from Basavanagudi Assembly seat.

The BJP’s young leader, who considers PM Modi as his inspiration, has a video of one of his speeches pinned on his Twitter page in which he can be seen slamming anti-Modi forces.

All anti-India forces have united to stop Modi. While Modi's agenda is building a new & robust India, their agenda is to stop him. They have no positive agenda. If you are with Modi, you are with India. If you are not with Modi, then you are strengthening anti-India forces. pic.twitter.com/k0mXzqItrG — Chowkidar Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 22, 2019

“All anti-India forces have united to stop Modi. While Modi’s agenda is building a new and robust India, their agenda is to stop him. They have no positive agenda. If you are with Modi, you are with India. If you are not with Modi, then you are strengthening anti-India forces,” Tejasvi Surya says in the video clip.