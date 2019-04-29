Samajwadi Party replaces Varanasi candidate, fields former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav against PM Modi

By: |
Updated: April 29, 2019 3:57:24 PM

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav was dismissed from service after he recorded a video complaining about the quality of food served to jawans.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, samajwadi party, varanasi, lok sabha election newsSamajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi Tej Bahadur Yadav. (File Photo/ANI)

Tej Bahadur Yadav SP Varanasi candidate: The Samajwadi Party has changed its candidate from Varanasi. The party which had fielded Shalini Yadav to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now named former Border Security Force jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav as the joint candidate of SP-BSP alliance.

Tej Bahadur Yadav was dismissed from the BSF after he released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers while on duty at the borders.

Samajwadi Party’s decision to change its Varanasi candidate has come days after the Congress ended suspense over party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature from the temple town.

The Congress had last week made it clear that Priyanka Gandhi won’t contest against PM Modi, who is seeking a second term from Varanasi. Congress has fielded Ajay Rai from Varanasi. He had contested in 2014 too but was placed third behind Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read: No Modi vs Priyanka battle in Varanasi as Congress fields Ajay Rai

Congress leader Sam Pitroda had said that it was Priyanka’s own decision not to contest election from Varanasi as she wanted to focus more on strengthening the party cadre in Uttar Pradesh.

Pitroda said Congress president Rahul Gandhi had left the final decision on Priyanka. “She (Priyanka) decided that she has several responsibilities. She decided that rather than concentrating on one seat, she should focus on the job she has at hand,” Pitroda told reporters.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that it was disappointing that Congress decided against fielding Priyanka against PM Modi. “Obviously, she quietly chickened out of the contest. I am deeply disappointed with the Congress party’s decision of not fielding Priyanka from Varanasi,” Jaitley said in his Facebook post.

“The myths of Priyanka Gandhi stand eroded. India’s conventional wisdom has been ‘band muthi lakh ki, khul gyi to khhaak ki’. The myth of ‘Priyanka will make a difference’ was worth a lakh,” Jaitley added.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Samajwadi Party replaces Varanasi candidate, fields former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav against PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition