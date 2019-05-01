Tej Bahadur Yadav’s nomination from Varanasi stuck, EC asks to explain dismissal from BSF

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Tej Bahadur Yadav asking him to clarify his stand and also produce a No Objection Certificate from the BSF by May 1.

Tej Bahadur Yadav, samajwadi party, varanasi, lok sabha election newsSamajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi Tej Bahadur Yadav. (File Photo/ANI)

Tej Bahadur Yadav nomination: Tej Bahadur Yadav, the sacked Border Security Force jawan who has filed nomination from Varanasi parliamentary constituency to contest Lok Sabha election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been asked by the Election Commission to explain reasons behind him being removed from the force.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Tej Bahadur Yadav asking him to clarify his stand and also produce a No Objection Certificate from the BSF by May 1.

Yadav has now alleged that the Election Commission was acting on behest of PM Modi. He claimed that there were no issues with his nomination documents at the time of filing but suddenly a notice has come up. The former BSF jawan said PM Modi appears to be afraid that a real chowkidar will defeat him in election.

Earlier this week, the Samajwadi Party named Tej Bahadur Yadav as its candidate against PM Modi from Varanasi replacing Shalini Yadav.


Yadav was sacked from BSF after he posted a video, which went viral in January 2017, claiming that bad quality food was being served to jawans deployed on the borders. The video forced the Prime Minister’s Office ask for a report. He was dismissed after a court of inquiry established that he was guilty of indiscipline by going public with his complaints.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second term from Varanasi from where he had won by over three lakh votes in 2014. The Congress has given ticket to Ajay Rai again after days of speculation over Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature from Varanasi.

