Tej Bahadur Yadav claims PM Modi assassination plot video doctored

Dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav has claimed that the video clip surfaced on social media in which he is purportedly heard asking for Rs 50 crore to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doctored and part of a conspiracy against him. Speaking to The Indian Express, Bahadur admitted that he is the man in the video but the clip was doctored as he never spoke of any conspiracy to eliminate Modi. Bahadur said that he has seen the video and explained that it was shot in 2017 by a Delhi Police constable when he was protesting after his dismissal from the BSF at the Jantar Mantar. He said that the video was shot without his knowledge. "I had spoken to that person on several issues related to soldiers. But I never spoke about any plot of the assassination of Prime Minister. The video is doctored,\u201d Bahadur said in his defence. He alleged that the constable shot the video after he denied his offer to get involved in financial irregularities through Fauzi Ekta Nyay Kalyan Manch, a trust he formed in the same year. Bahadur said the constable had made at least 30 such doctored videos. \u201cHe approached me two weeks ago demanding Rs 50 lakh. He threatened to circulate the videos. I refused to give him money,\u201d Bahadur added. Bahadur wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections against Narendra Modi from Varanasi but his nomination was canceled by the Election Commission of India because he had given different reasons for leaving his job in two sets of nomination papers - one filed as an Independent candidate and the second one as a candidate of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile, Bahadur on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the ECI's decision to reject his nomination. The ex-BSF constable said that he was deliberately kept out of the contest to ensure an easy win for Modi. Meanwhile, the BJP has expressed shock over the video of Bahadur threatening to kill Modi for Rs 50 crore and attacked the Congress and others for backing the ex-BSF constable. BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said that the country is watching on television how Bahadur is telling a group that he is willing to hatch a plot to assassinate the Prime Minister for money. \u201cParties like Congress rallied behind such anti-social forces rather than the government is a matter of concern. The fact that he was sought to be drafted as a candidate by Samajwadi Party, it really stuns us. We condemn it, we expect all agencies to take note of this threat,\u201d he said. Bahadur was dismissed from BSF in 2017 after he posted a video on social media claiming that jawans were served poor quality food.