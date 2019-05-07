Tej Bahadur Yadav claims PM Modi assassination plot video doctored

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 9:14:45 AM

Tej Bahadur Yadav claimed that viral video was shot in 2017 when he was protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Narendra modi, Tej Bahadur YadavTej Bahadur Yadav says viral video against PM Modi doctored

Dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav has claimed that the video clip surfaced on social media in which he is purportedly heard asking for Rs 50 crore to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doctored and part of a conspiracy against him. Speaking to The Indian Express, Bahadur admitted that he is the man in the video but the clip was doctored as he never spoke of any conspiracy to eliminate Modi. Bahadur said that he has seen the video and explained that it was shot in 2017 by a Delhi Police constable when he was protesting after his dismissal from the BSF at the Jantar Mantar. He said that the video was shot without his knowledge.

“I had spoken to that person on several issues related to soldiers. But I never spoke about any plot of the assassination of Prime Minister. The video is doctored,” Bahadur said in his defence.

He alleged that the constable shot the video after he denied his offer to get involved in financial irregularities through Fauzi Ekta Nyay Kalyan Manch, a trust he formed in the same year. Bahadur said the constable had made at least 30 such doctored videos.

“He approached me two weeks ago demanding Rs 50 lakh. He threatened to circulate the videos. I refused to give him money,” Bahadur added.

Bahadur wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections against Narendra Modi from Varanasi but his nomination was canceled by the Election Commission of India because he had given different reasons for leaving his job in two sets of nomination papers — one filed as an Independent candidate and the second one as a candidate of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile, Bahadur on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the ECI’s decision to reject his nomination. The ex-BSF constable said that he was deliberately kept out of the contest to ensure an easy win for Modi.

Meanwhile, the BJP has expressed shock over the video of Bahadur threatening to kill Modi for Rs 50 crore and attacked the Congress and others for backing the ex-BSF constable. BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said that the country is watching on television how Bahadur is telling a group that he is willing to hatch a plot to assassinate the Prime Minister for money.

“Parties like Congress rallied behind such anti-social forces rather than the government is a matter of concern. The fact that he was sought to be drafted as a candidate by Samajwadi Party, it really stuns us. We condemn it, we expect all agencies to take note of this threat,” he said.

Bahadur was dismissed from BSF in 2017 after he posted a video on social media claiming that jawans were served poor quality food.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Tej Bahadur Yadav claims PM Modi assassination plot video doctored
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition