TDP, Congress are dynastic, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 11:20 PM

Andhra Pradesh is going to polls for 175 assembly and 25 lok sabha seats on April 11 with a multi-cornered contest involving the ruling TDP, YSRCP of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Jana Sena of Pawan Kalyan, the Congress and the BJP.

Hitting out at Opposition parties over a host of governance issues on Sunday, Adityanath said what was “impossible” for the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party has been made possible by the BJP. (File/Express photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said described the Telugu Desam Party and the Congress as dynastic parties where only family members can become leaders unlike the BJP where any common man can rise to the top. Addressing an election rally at Sri Kalahasti, 40 kms from here, in support of the BJP in the April 11 Lok Sabha elections, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone can provide good governance and take the nation to further heights.

In the TDP and the Congress, only family members can rule, but in the BJP common man can also scale the peak, he said. He pointed to Modi, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP president Amit Shah who have risen to their present positions from a common man background, he added.

