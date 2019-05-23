title-bar

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election results: Full list of winners

By:
Updated: May 23, 2019 4:27:15 PM

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election results: The southern state is expected to witness a two-way battle between the NDA and the UPA.

The BJP has formed an alliance with the ruling AIADMK and would hope to compensate for some of the possible losses in the Hindi heartland. DMK has joined hands with Congress this time.

Tamil Nadu election results: In the 2014 general elections, AIADMK had swept 37 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. The BJP has formed an alliance with the ruling AIADMK and would hope to compensate for some of the possible losses in the Hindi heartland.

Bharatiya Janata Party managed to win the lone seat of Kanyakumari in 2014. The BJP had only 5.5% vote share in the state. Ironically, Karunanidhi-led DMK could not win a single seat despite getting over 23% of the vote share. DMK has joined hands with Congress this time.

The southern state is expected to witness a two-way battle between the NDA and the UPA. AIADMK will fight on 25 seats, while the BJP will contest only on five. Another regional outfit Pattali Makkal Katchi has also joined the grand alliance and will fight on seven seats. The DMK will contest on 20 Lok Sabha seats while leaving 19 for Congress and other allies.

Here is the complete list MPs from the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu:

1) Thiruvallur (SC) –
2) Chennai North –
3) Chennai South –
4) Chennai Central –
5) Sriperumbudur –
6) Kancheepuram (SC) –
7) Arakkonam –
8) Vellore –
9) Krishnagiri-
10) Dharmapuri –
11) Tiruvannamalai –
12) Arani –
13) Villupuram (SC) –
14) Kallakurichi –
15) Salem
16) Namakkal –
17) Erode –
18) Tiruppur –
19) Nilgiris (SC) –
20) Coimbatore –
21) Pollachi –
22) Dindigul –
23) Karur –
24) Tiruchirappalli –
25) Perambalur –
26) Cuddalore –
27) Chidambaram (SC) –
28) Mayiladuthurai –
29) Nagapattinam (SC) –
30) Thanjavur –
31) Sivaganga –
32) Madurai –
33) Theni –
34) Virudhunagar –
35) Ramanathapuram –
36) Thoothukkudi –
37) Tenkasi (SC) –
38) Tirunelveli –
39) Kanniyakumari –

As per various opinion poll numbers published as early as April 8, the UPA has an edge in the state with almost all agencies giving 20 to 33 seats. The Chanakyaa (Rangaraj Pandey) has predicted 20-25 for the UPA and 15-20 for the NDA. Times Now-VMR has projected 33 seats for UPA and 6 for the NDA. IndiaTV-CNX predicted UPA to win 21 and NDA 13 seats. It gave five seats to others. Republic TV gave 18-19 seats to UPA and 20-21 seats to NDA. It is the only agency that had predicted a higher number of seats to the NDA.

