Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Check constituency-wise polling date

Lok Sabha elections will be held in a single phase in Tamil Nadu on April 18, 2019. (File Photo/PTI)

Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Voting for the crucial Lok Sabha election 2019 in Tamil Nadu has been scheduled in one single phase. Voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu will be held in the second phase on April 18, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. With the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the state.

The election in Puducherry will also be held on April 18. In Tamil Nadu, byelections for 18 out of 21 vacant Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has entered into an alliance with the AIADMK for 2019 Lok Sabha election. As per the seat sharing agreement, the AIADMK will contest on 27 seats, BJP on 5 seats, PMK 7, and PT, NJP and NR Congress will get one seat each.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election 2019

List of constituencies

1 Thiruvallur

2 Chennai North

3 Chennai South

4 Chennai Central

5 Sriperumbudur

6 Kancheepuram

7 Arakkonam

8 Vellore

9 Krishnagiri

10 Dharmapuri

11 Tiruvannamalai

12 Arani

13 Villupuram

14 Kallakurichi

15 Salem

16 Namakkal

17 Erode

18 Tiruppur

19 Nilgiris

20 Coimbatore

21 Pollachi

22 Dindigul

23 Karur

24 Tiruchirappalli

25 Perambalur

26 Cuddalore

27 Chidambaram

28 Mayiladuturai

29 Nagapattinam

30 Thanjavur

31 Sivaganga

32 Madurai

33 Theni

34 Virudhunagar

35 Ramanathapuram

36 Thoothukudi

37 Tenkasi

38 Tirunelveli

39 Kanyakumari

Notification will be issued on March 19. The last date for filing the notification is March 26. The scrutiny of nominations will happen on March 27. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 29.

After the commission announced the dates for the polls, the AIADMK kick-started its candidate selection process holding interviews for ticket aspirants in 20 of the 39 constituencies. AIADMK Co-ordinator and Deputy Chief Minister’s son OP Ravindranath Kumar was among those who appeared for the interview before the party’s Parliamentary Board. The board interviewed the aspiring candidates for constituencies, including Salem, Theni, Nilgiris, Tuticorin and Coimbatore.

Last month, AIADMK joined the hands with the BJP. Another major regional party DMK has allied with the Congress in the state. Earlier, it was reported that former Minister GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress may also join the AIADMK front. In the last election, the AIDMK had swept the election by bagging 37 seats with 44.3 per cent vote share. The BJP and PMK won one seat each.