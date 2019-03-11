Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Check constituency-wise polling date

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu will be held in the second phase on April 18, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Voting for the crucial Lok Sabha election 2019 in Tamil Nadu has been scheduled in one single phase. Voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu will be held in the second phase on April 18, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. With the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the state.
The election in Puducherry will also be held on April 18. In Tamil Nadu, byelections for 18 out of 21 vacant Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP has entered into an alliance with the AIADMK for 2019 Lok Sabha election. As per the seat sharing agreement, the AIADMK will contest on 27 seats, BJP on 5 seats, PMK 7, and PT, NJP and NR Congress will get one seat each.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election 2019
List of constituencies
1 Thiruvallur
2 Chennai North
3 Chennai South
4 Chennai Central
5 Sriperumbudur
6 Kancheepuram
7 Arakkonam
8 Vellore
9 Krishnagiri
10 Dharmapuri
11 Tiruvannamalai
12 Arani
13 Villupuram
14 Kallakurichi
15 Salem
16 Namakkal
17 Erode
18 Tiruppur
19 Nilgiris
20 Coimbatore
21 Pollachi
22 Dindigul
23 Karur
24 Tiruchirappalli
25 Perambalur
26 Cuddalore
27 Chidambaram
28 Mayiladuturai
29 Nagapattinam
30 Thanjavur
31 Sivaganga
32 Madurai
33 Theni
34 Virudhunagar
35 Ramanathapuram
36 Thoothukudi
37 Tenkasi
38 Tirunelveli
39 Kanyakumari
Notification will be issued on March 19. The last date for filing the notification is March 26. The scrutiny of nominations will happen on March 27. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 29.
After the commission announced the dates for the polls, the AIADMK kick-started its candidate selection process holding interviews for ticket aspirants in 20 of the 39 constituencies. AIADMK Co-ordinator and Deputy Chief Minister’s son OP Ravindranath Kumar was among those who appeared for the interview before the party’s Parliamentary Board. The board interviewed the aspiring candidates for constituencies, including Salem, Theni, Nilgiris, Tuticorin and Coimbatore.
Last month, AIADMK joined the hands with the BJP. Another major regional party DMK has allied with the Congress in the state. Earlier, it was reported that former Minister GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress may also join the AIADMK front. In the last election, the AIDMK had swept the election by bagging 37 seats with 44.3 per cent vote share. The BJP and PMK won one seat each.
