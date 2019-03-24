Sushma Swaraj seeks report into kidnapping of 2 Hindu girls in Pakistan’s Sindh province

By: | Updated: March 24, 2019 11:05 AM

According to the media report, the incident took place in Dharki town of Ghotki district in Sindh province on the eve of Holi.

Sushma Swaraj, kidnap of two hindu girl, pakaistan sindh province, Dharki town, Ghotki district, Hindu community in pakistan, india pakistan tensionsIn a tweet, Swaraj, while tagging a media report about the incident, said she has asked the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on the matter. (IE)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought details from the Indian envoy in Pakistan into the reported abduction of two Hindu teenaged girls and their forcible conversion to Islam on the eve of Holi in Sindh province. In a tweet, Swaraj, while tagging a media report about the incident, said she has asked the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on the matter.

It said the Hindu community in the area staged protests, demanding action against perpetrators of the alleged crime. India has been raising the issue of plight of minorities, particularly the Hindu community in Pakistan.

