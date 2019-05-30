Sushma Swaraj, Maneka Gandhi, Rajyavardhan Rathore among ex-ministers absent from PM Modi’s new cabinet

Published: May 30, 2019 10:32:31 PM

Despite winning their seats, eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi, six-time MP Radhamohan Singh, Sharma, Jayant Sinha, Anupriya Patel, Jual Oram, Ram Kripal Yadav and Rathore lost their ministerial berths.

Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Mahesh Sharma are among the notable omissions in the BJP-led NDA’s second innings. Despite winning their seats, eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi, six-time MP Radhamohan Singh, Sharma, Jayant Sinha, Anupriya Patel, Jual Oram, Ram Kripal Yadav and Rathore lost their ministerial berths.

Another key BJP leader, who did not make it to the Cabinet his time, is J P Nadda, the health minister in the first Modi dispensation. He could be the next BJP president as incumbent Amit Shah has joined the government. There were many from Modi’s previous Cabinet who either did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections or suffered defeat. Swaraj had opted out of fighting the polls due to health reasons.

Others who decided not to contest were Suresh Prabhu, who held the civil aviation portfolio, Uma Bharati, the minister of drinking water and sanitation and Birender Singh, who was minister of steel.

Manoj Sinha, the minister of state for railways, Alphons Kannanthanam, the minister of tourism with independent charge, and Hansraj Ahir, the minister of state for home, were among those who tasted defeat in the elections.

Former bureaucrat and minister of state for urban affairs (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri, however, retained his berth despite losing his seat. Vijay Sampla, who was the minister of state, social justice and empowerment, was dropped. He had been denied a ticket by the BJP after it accused the party of “cow slaughter”.

Known for his controversial statements, Anantkumar Hegde, who held the skill development portfolio, has also been dropped.

Arun Jaitley, who was the finance minister, had opted out of being in the government for health reasons.

