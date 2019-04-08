Sushma Swaraj lauds BJP manifesto, says unlike other parties, saffron party releases ‘Sankalp Patra’ not ‘Ghoshna Patra’

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 2:51 PM

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Swaraj said he was honoured with five major prestigious awards in the last five years by different countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Lauding the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, External Affairs Minister and senior party leader Sushma Swaraj on Monday said the saffron party was the only one to come up with a “Sankalp Patra”, while others came up with “Ghoshna Patra”. Speaking at the party’s manifesto release programme, she said, “It is not just announcements that the document has made, but pledges that the party has made to itself to deliver to the people,” adding that the country would believe the BJP as its government had done a lot more than it had promised in 2014.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Swaraj said he was honoured with five major prestigious awards in the last five years by different countries, including Saudi Arabia. She added that India’s prestige had touched new heights under Modi’s leadership and that it was visible when Pakistan threatened to boycott the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting if India was invited and 56 of the 57 participating countries said let Pakistan not come.

India’s prestige was now very high in the world and its participation in the OIC meeting was a significant achievement, the external affairs minister said, adding that it was an indication of Modi’s diplomatic success.

