Surat fire: This young man is winning hearts over internet for risking life to save students

Published: May 25, 2019 3:01:07 PM

Surat Police said that an FIR has been filed against three persons in connection with the tragedy. While the owner of the coaching centre has been taken into custody, the hunt is underway to nab two more accused.

surat fire news, surat fire videoSurat coaching centre fire: Ketan is winning hearts over the internet for risking his own life to save students.

A devastating fire engulfed a four-storey commercial complex in Surat’s Sarthana area on Friday evening. The tragedy claimed the lives of 20 students of a coaching centre at Takshashila Complex and left over a dozen critically injured. Eyewitnesses and fire officials said that the prompt response to stranded students by the onlookers resulted in saving many lives. One braveheart who risked his own life to save at least 10 people was Ketan Jorawadia.

According to eyewitnesses, Ketan risked his life and climbed on the ledge of the high rise building using a wooden ladder and rescued trapped students. Ketan claimed that he saved lives of at least 10 people including two students.

The photos and videos of Ketan are now winning millions of hearts over the internet. In a picture that has gone viral, he can be seen standing beside fire engines in a shirt covered in blood stains as fire officials pump water to douse the flames.


“There was smoke, I did not know what to do. I took the ladder, first helped the children get out of the place, managed to save 8-10 people. Later, I managed to rescue two more students,” he told ANI.

Twitteratis are widely acknowledging his bravery and paying respect to this ‘Surat hero’ for his act.

The videos of the fire which is being aired by several TV channels and doing the rounds on internet show many students jumping from the third and fourth storey to escape the blaze and the billowing smoke. According to police, while many students were suffocated, a few jumped to death from the building.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the owner of the coaching centre while two builders of the complex are on the run. Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma informed that an FIR has been filed under various IPC sections against three persons including the two builders and the owner of the coaching class.

The arrested man has been identified as Bhargav Butani, the owner of the coaching centre. The building who are on the run have been identified as Harshul Vekaria and Jignesh Paliwal.

“We have already arrested Butani. Hunt is on to nab the remaining two,” Sharma said.

