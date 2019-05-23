title-bar

Sunny Leone wades into Lok Sabha elections, Twitter has a hearty laugh – WATCH

Published: May 23, 2019 1:14:16 PM

While announcing the election trends, a leading TV anchor mistakenly said "Sunny Leone" instead of "Sunny Deol".

Sunny LeoneSunny Leone joined the meme-fest with her own tongue-in-cheek remark.

Sunny Deol may well be on his way to the Lok Sabha as the BJP’s member from Gurdaspur but it was his Bollywood junior Sunny Leone who was trending as votes for the Lok Sabha election were counted on Thursday.

A leading TV anchor slipped up during his election broadcast, mistakenly saying “Sunny Leone” instead of “Sunny Deol”, much to the amusement of those on Twitter.


The joke was not lost on Leone, who joined the meme-fest with her own tongue-in-cheek remark.

“Leading by How many votes?” she tweeted with a wink emoji.

As people sat huddled in front of their TV sets or glued to their phones to get minute-by-minute updates on the Lok Sabha elections, many found lots to laugh about in this comedy of errors.

“Arnab: ‘Sunny Leone…sorry Sunny Deol is leading from Gurdaspur’. Modi ke ishq mein devdas ban gya hai ye pagla,” wrote another user, referencing the lovelorn alcoholic from the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay classic novel made and remade into films several times over the decades.

“OMG Sunny Leone is leading from Gurdaspur,” another wrote on the microblogging site.

Some called it the “highlight” of the day while others described the anchor as the best entertainer.

“Today’s Election excitement level is Sunny Leone. Arnab Goswami has now become the Number 1 Entertainer. Congratulations to Republic (sic),” wrote one user.

Deol, who make his political debut as the BJP’s candidate from Gurdaspur, is leading with 2,80,623 seats while his closest rival, Sunil Jakhar of the Congress, is lagging behind with 2,29,916 seats, according to Election Commission trends.

