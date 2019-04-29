Sunny Deol pays obeisance at Golden Temple; to file nomination papers from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat

By: |
Chandigarh | Published: April 29, 2019 11:44:23 AM

After filling his nomination papers, Deol will be addressing a rally at PDA ground in Gurdaspur. Senior leadership of the BJP and the SAD will also be present in the rally.

sunny deol, golden temple, sunny deol, sunny deol gurdaspur, gurdaspur lok sabha, sunny7 deol nomination(Punjab: Actor and BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, offers prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Image Source: ANI)

Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol Monday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of filling his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

Sporting a navy blue turban and wearing a blue shirt, the 62-year-old offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

He also offered prayers at the Durgiana Temple.

Later, he left for Gurdaspur where he will be filling his nomination papers.

The BJP has fielded Sunny Deol, a Jat Sikh, from Gurdaspur constituency. Deol is pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP’s Peter Masih and PDA’s Lal Chand in electoral fight from Gurdaspur seat.

After filling his nomination papers, Deol will be addressing a rally at PDA ground in Gurdaspur. Senior leadership of the BJP and the SAD will also be present in the rally.

After the rally, he will leave for Mumbai for casting his vote.

Currently, the Gurdaspur constituency is represented by Congress MP Sunil Jakhar, who won the seat in the 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat had been represented by late actor Vinod Khanna for four-times–1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Jakhar had defeated BJP candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Sunny Deol pays obeisance at Golden Temple; to file nomination papers from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition