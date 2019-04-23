Sunny Deol joins BJP, Twitter erupts with ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ memes

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 4:05 PM

As soon as Sunny Deol joined the BJP, the Twitterati couldn't help but flood the platform with the Sunny Deol memes...

sunny deol, rahul gandhi, pragya thakur, sunny deol, jawed habib, gautam gambhir, udit raj, bjp delhi candidates 2019, hans raj hans, rahul gandhi news, vote for bjp, vijender singh, meenakshi lekhi, jawed habib joins bjp, delhi bjp candidate list, sunny deol age, east delhi lok sabha, jawed habib bjp, gurdaspur, sunny deol bjp, bjp kerala, gautam gambhir bjp, bjp delhi, delhi bjp, modi twitter, gurdaspur lok sabha, sunny deol memes(Image source: @arvindbhattt/twitter)

Lending more star power to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s clout, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and railways minister Piyush Goyal.

“The way my Papa (veteran actor Dharmendra) worked with and supported Atal ji, I am here today to work with and support Modi ji. My work will do the talking,” Deol said after being welcomed into the party. Dharmendra has been the BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Bikaner Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

It is being speculated that the BJP could field the action star from Punjab’s Gurdaspur or Amritsar in the Lok Sabha elections.

The 62-year-old actor who is known for films such as Border, Gaddar, Ghayal and Damini. His power packed dialogues have been all the rage for years now. No surprise then that more than the politics around his joining, it is Sunny Deol’s star power, or more precisely, the power of his ‘dhai kilo ka haath’, that is dominating the discourse around his political plunge.

Soon after the move was announced, Sunny Deol memes erupted on Twitter. Here is a look at some of the most hilarious ones.

Recent elections have shown political parties banking heavily on star power to woo the electorate. Several prominent film personalities have taken the political plunge in recent years and this election is no different. Through Sunny Deol, the BJP has attempted to further its nationalism plank which forms the bedrock of the party’s campaign this Lok Sabha election. Welcoming Deol to the party fold, Nirmala Sitharaman said that through his films like Border, the “firebrand actor” had not only managed to showcase the lives of soldiers on the border, but also evoked national pride.

“Sunny Deol’s induction in the party reminds me of his film which also reflects his sentiment towards the country,” she said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Sunny Deol joins BJP, Twitter erupts with ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ memes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition