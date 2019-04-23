Sunny Deol joins BJP, Twitter erupts with ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ memes

Lending more star power to the Bharatiya Janata Party\u2019s clout, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and railways minister Piyush Goyal. \u201cThe way my Papa (veteran actor Dharmendra) worked with and supported Atal ji, I am here today to work with and support Modi ji. My work will do the talking," Deol said after being welcomed into the party. Dharmendra has been the BJP MP from Rajasthan's Bikaner Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009. It is being speculated that the BJP could field the action star from Punjab's Gurdaspur or Amritsar in the Lok Sabha elections. The 62-year-old actor who is known for films such as Border, Gaddar, Ghayal and Damini. His power packed dialogues have been all the rage for years now. No surprise then that more than the politics around his joining, it is Sunny Deol\u2019s star power, or more precisely, the power of his \u2018dhai kilo ka haath\u2019, that is dominating the discourse around his political plunge. Soon after the move was announced, Sunny Deol memes erupted on Twitter. Here is a look at some of the most hilarious ones. BJP at next Ram Mandir hearing. #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com\/f4HkR3g8x1 \u2014 Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) April 23, 2019 pic.twitter.com\/1r5HwYMRi0 \u2014 Kim Jong-un (@kimm_jong_un) April 23, 2019 Next time an F16 heads towards the Indian border. #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com\/fCDZHhDIOk \u2014 Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) April 23, 2019 Suna hai Pakistan is putting extra locks on their hand pumps after hearing @iamsunnydeol has joined BJP #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com\/tQX7nL7GoS \u2014 Gita S. Kapoor ???????? (@GitaSKapoor) April 23, 2019 sunny deol for ground water minister #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com\/i4j4XaKVmi \u2014 Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) April 23, 2019 pic.twitter.com\/wj6VnxxhBr \u2014 chowkidaar Dr Deepak (@drdeepak1382) April 23, 2019 Sunny deol conducting next surgical strike..#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com\/UCls38oJuY \u2014 Thedecent1 (@Thedecentone3) April 23, 2019 Next time an F16 heads towards the Indian border. #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com\/fCDZHhDIOk \u2014 Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) April 23, 2019 Yaara Oh Yaara, BJP Aayegi Dobara.#AayegaToModiHi pic.twitter.com\/fYzX3Z5w56 \u2014 Ajit Mishra Chowkidar???????? (@Ajit_Mishra) April 23, 2019 pic.twitter.com\/GwQZZySnCw \u2014 Thanos thakur (@ThankosT) April 23, 2019 Pakistan right now pic.twitter.com\/X9nWfO6fcm \u2014 Chowkidar Deepanshu vaishnav (@deepanshu0604) April 23, 2019 Balwant rai ke kutto i am back???????? pic.twitter.com\/YsB85R3lUt \u2014 sandeep yadav (@sndpyadav250) April 23, 2019 pic.twitter.com\/IkntYu38Zu \u2014 \u0938\u094c\u0930\u092d (@skj8728) April 23, 2019 #AbkiBaarPhirModiSarkar ???????? pic.twitter.com\/1CFSjz7lbL \u2014 Hemal Trivedi (\u0905\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924) (@sauhem26) April 23, 2019 Recent elections have shown political parties banking heavily on star power to woo the electorate. Several prominent film personalities have taken the political plunge in recent years and this election is no different. Through Sunny Deol, the BJP has attempted to further its nationalism plank which forms the bedrock of the party's campaign this Lok Sabha election. Welcoming Deol to the party fold, Nirmala Sitharaman said that through his films like Border, the "firebrand actor" had not only managed to showcase the lives of soldiers on the border, but also evoked national pride. "Sunny Deol's induction in the party reminds me of his film which also reflects his sentiment towards the country," she said.