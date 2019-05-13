Sunny Deol escapes unhurt after car collision, tyre burst in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur | Published: May 13, 2019 5:40:36 PM

A total of four vehicles collided with each other in the accident

Actor-turned politician Sunny Deol escaped unhurt after his vehicle was involved in a collision with three cars here on Monday, police said.

The mishap occurred after one of the tyres in Deol’s sports utility vehicle burst near a ‘Gurdwara’ in Sohal village here, Gurdaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police (rural) Manjit Singh told PTI.

A total of four vehicles collided with each other in the accident. Deol’s cavalcade was going towards Fatehgarh Churian where the BJP candidate had to campaign, the DSP said.

“Out of four, one vehicle belonged to a villager, rest other vehicles were part of Deol’s cavalcade,” he said. Nobody was hurt in the accident, he said.

After the accident, Deol resumed his journey to Fatehgarh Churian for poll campaigning, the DSP said.

Deol is pitted against Congress candidate and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

