Sunny Deol declares assets worth Rs 87.18 crore

Updated: April 29, 2019 7:20:52 PM

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, known for his thrillers like Gadar, Ghayal and Border and fighting as a BJP candidate for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, has declared total assets, including that of his wife, as Rs 87.18 crore. Deol, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, declared the assets in his affidavit to the Election Commission, filed Monday along with his nomination papers. His affidavit on assets and liabilities showed his income to be Rs 63.82 lakh in 2017-18, Rs 96.29 lakh in 2016-17 and Rs 2.25 crore in 2015-16.

Deol, who had won national film award for his movies ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Damini’, declared his total assets along with that of his spouse at Rs 87.18 crore. His affidavit put the values of his moveable and immovable assets at Rs 60.46 crore and Rs 21 crore respectively. Deol who described himself professionally as an ‘actor, director, producer in film industry’, showed a sum of Rs 26 lakh as cash-in-hand with his wife Lynda Deol having Rs 16 lakh as cash-in-hand.

Among moveable assets, Deol declared bank deposits and investments at Rs 9.36 lakh and Rs 1.43 crore respectively. In his affidavit, he declared having vehicles worth Rs 1.69 crore, without disclosing their details. He also disclosed gold jewellery worth Rs 1.56 crore belonging to his wife while affirming that he has no valuable articles in his personal possession. Among immovable assets, the actor declared agriculture land, non-agricultural land and a flat at Oshiwara complex in Mumbai with a total worth of Rs 21 crore. Deol also declared a total liability of Rs 51.79 crore, including dues worth Rs 2.49 crore (with GST dues Rs 1.07 crore) to the government.

As for his educational qualification, the actor mentioned having secured a diploma in acting and theatre from The Old Rep theatre, Birmingham (UK) in 1977-78. He has shown his address as Dharmendra House, Ville Parle, Mumbai. As BJP Gurdaspur nominee, Deol will take on sitting Congress MP and party candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP’s Peter Masih and PDA’s Lal Chand. Polling on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the seventh and final phase on May 19.

