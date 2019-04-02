Suspense over BJP Indore candidate continues as party keeps 8-time winner Sumitra Mahajan waiting

Sumitra Mahajan has represented Indore in the Lok Sabha for a record 8 times. (File Photo/PTI)

For Sumitra Mahajan, who has won Lok Sabha election from Indore for a record eight times, the wait for re-nomination from the constituency has become a bit longer than she would have expected. The delay by the Bharatiya Janata Party in announcing Mahajan as its candidate for the constituency has put a question mark over her political future.

Mahajan, who has won from Indore seat uninterrupted since 1989, will turn 76 this month, crossing the 75-year mark drawn by the BJP for its senior leaders to be eligible for active role in the party. The BJP has already decided not to give poll tickets to party veterans such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, BJP Madhya Pradesh chief Rakesh Singh’s statement a few days ago had added to the uncertainty. Singh’s remark that the party will take Sumitra Mahajan’s ‘consent before taking any decision’ is being seen as a hint that the party leadership may be looking for other options.

With the uncertainty over Sumitra Mahajan’s candidature growing by the day, the Lok Sabha Speaker skipped PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Chowkidar’ event on Sunday, The Indian Express reported. Interestingly, she is one of the few BJP leaders who have not prefixed ‘Chowkidar’ to their names on Twitter.

The BJP has already named 18 out of 29 candidates from Madhya Pradesh for Lok Sabha elections, however, Sumitra Mahajan’s name has been missing from the list of candidates released so far. Voting in Indore is scheduled to be held on May 19, the last phase of the 7-phase Lok Sabha elections.

Sumitra Mahajan’s staggering winning record

Sumitra Mahajan, who is known as ‘Tai’ or elder sister by the people of her constituency, had won the 2014 election by a massive margin of 4.66 lakh votes. The margin was remarkable as she had a narrow win by just 11,480 votes over the Congress rival in 2009. Sumitra Mahajan’s rival within the BJP like Kailash Vijayvargiya had been accused of working against her in 2009, a report in The Indian Express said.