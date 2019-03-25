Subramanian Swamy reveals why he cannot be a ‘Chowkidar’, sparks row

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to add the ‘Chowkidar’ prefix to his name was followed up by almost all leaders and serving ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government. However, firebrand Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy stayed away from the trend which has become a major poll plank for PM Modi and the BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Swamy was recently questioned on the same in an interview with Tamil news channel Thanthi TV. Responding to why he had kept away from joining the ‘Chowkidar’ movement initiated by the Prime Minister on Twitter, Swamy said he has not added the prefix ‘Chowkidar’ to his Twitter handle as he is a Brahmin and can’t be a watchman.

“I cannot be a chowkidar (watchman) because I am Brahmin. Brahmins cannot be chowkidars. It’s a fact. I will give orders that the chowkidars have to execute,” Swamy said, as per translations offered by numerous media outlets. A video clip of the interview has now gone viral on social media platforms.

“That’s what everyone expects from the appointed chowkidars. So, I cannot be one (watchman),” the BJP leader added.

Swamy came under fire from some quarters on social media for citing his caste as his defence for not joining a social media movement aimed against corruption. Not one to be cowed down, Swamy took to Twitter to defend his statement. “I (am) happy my truncated statement of being a Brahmin has smoked out the clandestine anti-Brahmin embedded campaign financed by anti-national forces. Some have paid patronage of the unelectable parasites in BJP who out of panic and fear of the future rising Hindutva, are screaming,” he said.

I happy my truncated statement of being a Brahmin has smoked out the clandestine anti Brahmin embedded campaign financed by anti national forces. Some have paid patronage of the unelectable parasites in BJP who out of panic and fear of the future rising Hindutva, are screaming — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 25, 2019

Swamy’s statement comes days after PM Modi added the ‘Chowkidar’ prefix to his Twitter name and launched the “MainBhiChowkidar” campaign as part of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

On Sunday, PM Modi went one step further and also shared a link on his Twitter account to his Namo Again merchandise with a caption, “The #MainBhiChowkidar programme on the 31st will look even better with the attractive merchandise! Have you ordered yours?”

The link to the merchandise says, ““Phir Ek Baar, NaMo Chowkidar! India is showing its support for NaMo Again with Main Bhi Chowkidar T-shirts!”

The campaign. which also acts as a counter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ jibe at PM Modi over the Rafale deal and the controversies around Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, both wanted for loan fraud, fleeing the country under the current government’s rule.