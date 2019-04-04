Submit details of poll expenses on day-to-day basis, EC directs all 10 Muzaffarnagar candidates

Notices have been issued to all 10 candidates from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat to provide details election expenses from April 1, a poll official said Thursday.
Notices have been issued to all 10 candidates from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat to provide details election expenses from April 1, a poll official said Thursday. The notices were issued by the assistant returning officer in Muzaffarnagar district, Observer OP Choudhry said. SP-BSP-RLD alliance nominee Ajit Singh and BJP’s Sanjiv Balyan are among the 10 candidates in the fray in Muzaffarnagar, which goes to polls in the first-phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.
Singh is the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). They have been asked to submit the expenses on a day-to-day basis in a prescribed format, Choudhry said.
