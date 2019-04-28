Still don’t know Modi’s caste, only raising development issues, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary for east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday rubbished Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the opposition parties are trying to divide the people on caste or religious basis. Speaking to reporters in Bahraich, Priyanka said that Congress is only raising the issues of development and matters that concern the public. She also said that she does not have any knowledge of PM Modi's caste, adding that the opposition has never talked about it. She said that development, health services, employment, education, women safety and farm distress are the real issues which the opposition leaders have been raising and seeking an answer from Modi. "Even today, I do not know his (PM Modi's) caste. The Opposition and the Congress leaders are only raising issues related to development. We have never made any personal remarks against him," she said. Priyanka's remark comes a day after PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Kannauj, alleged that opposition parties are lacking issues and making caste-based combinations to gain power. "Congress, SP and BSP are unable to fathom the issues on which they should seek vote. They are trying to save their existence by forging a caste-based alliance and it is proving counter-productive," he had said. Priyanka also slammed the BJP over the issue of nationalism. She said that nationalism is about serving the people and finding solutions to problems faced by the people. "But what are they doing? They are not listening to the problems of the people. Their voices are suppressed. This is not nationalism," she opined. Earlier in the day, Priyanka visited Amethi where she campaigned in favour of her brother Rahul Gandhi who is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from here. She said that BJP candidate Smriti Irani, who is contesting again against Rahul, has insulted the people of Amethi by distributing money, shoes and sarees to them. "People of Amethi have high self-esteem and have never begged for anything," she added. "Elections are not fought like this. One has to go among the people, listen to their grievances and find solutions, and inform them about what you are going to do for them. I have been coming here since I was 12 and I've never seen the people demanding anything from us," she said. Amethi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The seat is Congress' stronghold. Polling here will take place in the fifth phase on May 6. Results will be declared on May 23.