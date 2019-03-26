State of mind: BJP tweets a dig at Rahul Gandhi on ‘Rafale’ response to subsidy question

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/PTI)

‘Rafale…is a state of mind for Rahul Gandhi,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party in a tweet mocking the Congress president on his response to a question during his press conference on Monday.

The video clip tweeted by the BJP shows a journalist asking a question linked to the minimum income scheme that Rahul Gandhi announced.

“We have been seeing that subsidy schemes are being phased out. Governments are not in favour of such schemes as they put a lot of pressure on country’s economy…,” the reporter is heard asking the top Congress leader.

“Look…today I talked about justice and you are asking me about Rafale. I don’t want to talk on Rafale today,” Rahul Gandhi says cutting short the journalist’s question.

“Sawal subsidy, jawab Rafale! Rafale…is a state of mind for Rahul Gandhi,” the BJP said in its tweet along with the video of Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with a journalist during the press conference in which he announced that the Congress will give Rs 72,000 to each of poorest families every year if voted back to power.

Describing his mega scheme as that ‘final assault on poverty’, Rahul Gandhi said it will benefit 250 million people.

“We’ve done all the calculations, we’ve asked the best economists. They all backed us on this idea. We are going to implement it,” the Congress president said defending the scheme.