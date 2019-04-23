Special court for MPs to hear on April 26 complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 3:32 PM

The complaint has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for making allegedly seditious remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, narendra modi, lok sabha election 2019, election 2019, lok sabha electionSpecial court for MPs to hear on April 26 complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi (PTI)

A Delhi court Tuesday transferred a complaint filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly derogatory remarks he made in 2016 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a special court designated to try lawmakers. District Judge Poonam A Bamba transferred the case to Addititional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who will take up the matter on April 26.

The complaint has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for making allegedly seditious remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice. The complaint referred to Gandhi’s speech at a public meeting here where he made these remarks.

Read Also| Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says will contest from Varanasi if party wants

On October 6, 2016, addressing the meeting after completion of his ‘Kisan Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi had said: “You (Modi) are hiding behind the blood of soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and those who carried out the surgical strikes for India. You are exploiting their sacrifices, which is very wrong.”

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Special court for MPs to hear on April 26 complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition