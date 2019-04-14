SP-BSP-RLD ‘thagbandhan’ won’t cross double digits: Shivpal Yadav

By: | Updated: April 14, 2019 10:16 PM

Pointing out that the Samajwadi Party was fighting on 35 Lok Sabha seats this time, Shivpal Yadav said: "But when the reins of party were in 'netaji's' hand, the SP used to fight on all 80 Lok Sabha seats."

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav on Sunday described the SP-BSP-RLD combine as an “alliance of crooks” and claimed that it would not be able to cross the double-digit mark in the Lok Sabha election. Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, Shivpal Yadav said: “(BSP chief) Mayawati, during her stint as the chief minister of UP, had got cases registered against ‘netaji’ (Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Yadav). She had unleashed atrocities on SP workers.”

“And, now, (SP chief) Akhilesh had shook hands with the same Mayawati. This is not a ‘gathbandhan’ of the SP-BSP, it is ‘thagbandhan’ (alliance of crooks),” said Shivpal Yadav, who is the estranged uncle of Akhilesh Yadav.

The PSPL leader said the SP-BSP-RLD combine would not succeed in the general election. “You will see that this alliance will not be able to cross the double-digit mark,” he said. Pointing out that the Samajwadi Party was fighting on 35 Lok Sabha seats this time, Shivpal Yadav said: “But when the reins of party were in ‘netaji’s’ hand, the SP used to fight on all 80 Lok Sabha seats.” He claimed that the PSPL was a bigger party than the Samajwadi Party, saying the former was fighting on 60 Lok Sabha seats in the state and on 27 seats across 11 states.

“We will win 15 seats and be a part of the government at the Centre,” Shivpal Yadav added.

