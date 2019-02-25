SP-BSP in talks to expand the pre-poll alliance beyond three states

By: | Updated: February 25, 2019 11:55 PM

SP-BSP alliance has completely shut the door for a formal alliance with the Congress party in all the three states.

BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh YadavBSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

After firming up their pre-poll alliance in three states, Samajwadi Party and BSP are in talks to expand their alliance beyond Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, said a Samajwadi Party leader.

“We are planning to contest elections in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Chhattisgarh,” Samajwadi Party leader Rajesh Dixit told Financial Express Online.

The party may also field candidates in Rajasthan and Haryana.

“As of today we have announced our alliance with BSP for three states and we are exploring the possibility of expanding the alliance to Chhattisgarh as well,” said Rajesh Dixit, adding that the party will only field candidates in those states where it has possibility of winning some seats.

SP-BSP have announced seat sharing details for Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Samajwadi Party will contest one seat Gadhwal (Pauri) in Uttarakhand and BSP will contest in rest of seats in the hilly state ruled by BJP.

Similarly, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party will contest in just three seats (Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Khajuraho) in Madhya Pradesh leaving the rest of the Lok Sabha seats for Mayawati led BSP.

The two regional parties have already announced their seat sharing agreement for Uttar Pradesh last week. Under the revised formula, the alliance has left five seats for other parties, including two traditional seats (Amethi and Rai Bareilli) for Gandhi family.

Under the revised formula, Jat leader Ajit Singh’s party Rashtriya Lok Dal will contest three seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. SP-BSP in talks to expand the pre-poll alliance beyond three states
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition