Will Mayawati be Mahagathbandhan’s CM face in next UP Assembly election? Here’s what Akhilesh Yadav has to say

Published: May 17, 2019 12:20:20 PM

Who will be the CM face of SP-BSP Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

akhilesh yadav, mayawati, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati. (File Photo)

Akhilesh Yadan on SP-BSP alliance: The coming together of old bitter-rivals Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi from getting a second consecutive term at the Centre was seen by many as a desperate attempt by both the parties to safeguard their dwindling future. The SP-BSP Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan’s primary aim is to block the BJP from repeating the super show of 2014 when the saffron party won 71 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh. The big question is what after Lok Sabha elections? Will the alliance stay? Who will don the captain’s hat in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022?

Setting aside all questions regarding the stability of the alliance, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed confidence that the SP-BSP tie-up will continue even after the general elections. The former Uttar Pradesh CM said that the alliance is currently working to achieve its primary objective which is not to allow the NDA to retain power. The decision over Mahagathbandhan’s CM face will be taken when the time comes, Akhilesh said.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Akhilesh said,” If we thought so far ahead, this gathbandhan would not have been there. I don’t think about what will happen tomorrow. The alliance is based on what is going to happen today. Our politics is not based on posts, today or tomorrow.”

If Ambedkarji and Lohiaji can come close to working together and Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and Kanshiram worked together then why cant’s SP-BSP stay together, Akhilesh Yadav said while trying to shoot down concerns over the alliance.

Akhilesh pointed out that Mayawati has plenty of experience as a chief minister while showering praise on her ‘disciplined’ rule.

“Mayawati ji has been UP CM several times. She has the experience. She has taken important decisions. We see discipline in her programmes,” Akhilesh told the newspaper.

When asked why the BSP-SP dumped the Congress from the alliance, Akhilesh said that the Rahul Gandhi’s party was part of the collaboration with two sets. The SP chief, however, also underlined that there was no difference between the Congress and the BJP. “The Congress and BJP are the same. All the issues in the country — corruption, unemployment, poverty — what is the reason? If they had not followed wrong policies, our country would have been khushhaal (prosperous),” he said.

