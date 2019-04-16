‘So proud’: Priyanka Gandhi praises her woman helicopter pilot

By: | Published: April 16, 2019 10:14 AM

The Congress leader who was in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on Monday for election campaigning took to Twitter to thank her chopper pilot.

priyanka gandhi, priyanka gandhi twitter, priyanka gandhi news, priyanka gandhi women pilot, lok sabha election newsPriyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo with her helicopter pilot. (Twitter@priyankagandhi)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was excited to be flown in a helicopter by a woman pilot. The Congress leader who was in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri on Monday for election campaigning took to Twitter to thank her chopper pilot. Priyanka, however, didn’t name the woman pilot.

“So proud to be flown by a lady today, that too in a chopper!” Priyanka said in her tweet along with a selfie with the woman chopper pilot.

Later, speaking at a rally in Fatehpur Sikri from where Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar is in fray, Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the BJP government using issues like nationalism for political gains.

“They must talk about India, what they have done for the youth, farmers and other sections of society. They must tell what their agenda for women and women security is,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi’s awkward moment during a speech in Fatehpur Sikri

“I have seen the reality in the eyes of youth who complain about jobs, seen it in the eyes of potato growers who come to Rae Bareli and Lucknow to tell about their loans and the high costs that they have to bear,” she said.

The Congress secretary general in-charge for Uttar Pradesh -East has been highlighting women issues ever since she officially joined the party in January this year.

Speaking at her first political rally in Gujarat in March, Priyanka Gandhi started her address saying ‘meri behnon aur mere bhaiyon’, in a departure from the traditional ‘bhaiyon aur behno’.

Priyanka Gandhi has been trying to woo women voters in her election speeches highlighting the Congress’ minimum income guarantee scheme – Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY). She had said that the idea of providing Rs 72,000 annually directly to accounts of women of five crore poor families has made her ‘most happy’.

“What makes me most happy is that through the NYAY scheme, women in five crore households will get Rs. 72,000 every year,” he had tweeted in Hindi.

