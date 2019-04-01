Smriti Irani’s veiled attack on Priyanka Gandhi: They visit Ayodhya but skip Ram Lalla due to vote bank

Smriti Irani slams Priyanka Gandhi for not visit Ram Lalla during her Ayodhya trip

Union minister Smriti Irani trained guns at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi over her recent visit to Ayodhya. Addressing an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on Sunday, Irani said that Congress leaders visit Aydohya but they don’t visit the makeshift Ram temple because they are afraid of losing their vote bank.

BJP leader Smriti Irani will be taking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the family’s poll bastion of Amethi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 general elections, Smriti lost out in the race by nearly one lakh votes but has since been a regular at Amethi, building on the party’s position in the key constituency. Rahul’s decision to contest from the second seat of Wayanad in Kerala has been dubbed by the BJP as a signal that the Congress was set to lose from this stronghold.

At the Kolar rally, the Union minister also referred to the Congress government’s affidavit filed in the Supreme Court stating that there is no historical proof of Lord Ram’s existence. “Those people who gave affidavit in court… Congress government in an affidavit told the (Supreme Court) court that there is no existence of Lord Ram. Today they are roaming around the streets as bhakts of Lord Ram.”

“Recently the Congress leadership had announced to go to Ayodhya. They go to Ayodhya, but they don’t do pranam in the temple, they say if they do pranam to God their vote bank will go away from them,” she added.

Irani’s remark was in reference to Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Ayodhya last week where she offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple but chose not to go to Ram Lalla. When Priyanka was asked why she skipped the visit, she replied, “The matter is sub-judice.”

In 2016, just ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also visited Ayodhya but refrained from offering prayers to Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Priyanka doesn’t care about Hindus and has hurt their sentiments by not visiting Ram Lalla during her Ayodhya visit.

“She was asked why she didn’t visit the Ram Temple. She said that she didn’t want to visit the disputed site. She has hurt the sentiments of Hindus,” he said.