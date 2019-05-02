Smriti Irani’s jibe at Priyanka: Will advise ‘cultured families’ to keep their children away from Congress general secretary

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2019 5:54:27 PM

Smriti Irani took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Smriti Irani (ANI)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi, saying she will ask all “cultured families” to ensure their children stay away from Congress general secretary after a video showing kids making “derogatory remarks and using abusive language” during an election campaign went viral on social media.

“She makes children abuse. She asked children to abuse the Prime Minister. You cannot use children for political campaigns. What will children learn out of this? I will ask all cultured families to keep their children away from Priyanka Gandhi. I am happy that the family which claims to be cultured stands unmasked,” Irani was quoted as saying by ANI.

Irani also took on Congress general secretary over alleged remarks “awaara pashuon ke naam bhi hain”, an apparent reference to PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. “This is her real face. She is disrespecting a prime minister and a state chief minister. She denigrated Gorakhnath math adhyaksh. Will she do the same in Gorakhpur?” Irani asked.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi now a ‘missing candidate as well’: Smriti Irani in Amethi

She also took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, pointing out that Priyanka Gandhi was standing in for her brother while the latter is nowhere to be seen in the constituency. “Priyanka is not a candidate, in fact, her very presence here is recognition of Rahul’s incapacity,” she added.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the Election Commission (EC) to take action on the video showing children chanting “Chowkidar chor hai” in a reference to Rahul Gandhi’s frequent attacks PM Modi over the Rafale agreement.

“Such violation of children’s right for any work connected with election process like campaigning, carrying of campaigning material, etc would attract necessary action and apart from facing the consequences of the law, if any, will be taken by the commission against erring political parties,” the letter said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Smriti Irani’s jibe at Priyanka: Will advise ‘cultured families’ to keep their children away from Congress general secretary
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition