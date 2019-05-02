Smriti Irani’s jibe at Priyanka: Will advise ‘cultured families’ to keep their children away from Congress general secretary

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi, saying she will ask all \u201ccultured families\u201d to ensure their children stay away from Congress general secretary after a video showing kids making \u201cderogatory remarks and using abusive language\u201d during an election campaign went viral on social media. \u201cShe makes children abuse. She asked children to abuse the Prime Minister. You cannot use children for political campaigns. What will children learn out of this? I will ask all cultured families to keep their children away from Priyanka Gandhi. I am happy that the family which claims to be cultured stands unmasked,\u201d Irani was quoted as saying by ANI. Irani also took on Congress general secretary over alleged remarks \u201cawaara pashuon ke naam bhi hain\u201d, an apparent reference to PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. \u201cThis is her real face. She is disrespecting a prime minister and a state chief minister. She denigrated Gorakhnath math adhyaksh. Will she do the same in Gorakhpur?\u201d Irani asked. Also read: Rahul Gandhi now a \u2018missing candidate as well\u2019: Smriti Irani in Amethi She also took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, pointing out that Priyanka Gandhi was standing in for her brother while the latter is nowhere to be seen in the constituency. \u201cPriyanka is not a candidate, in fact, her very presence here is recognition of Rahul\u2019s incapacity,\u201d she added. Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the Election Commission (EC) to take action on the video showing children chanting \u201cChowkidar chor hai\u201d in a reference to Rahul Gandhi\u2019s frequent attacks PM Modi over the Rafale agreement. \u201cSuch violation of children\u2019s right for any work connected with election process like campaigning, carrying of campaigning material, etc would attract necessary action and apart from facing the consequences of the law, if any, will be taken by the commission against erring political parties,\u201d the letter said.