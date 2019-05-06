Smriti Irani’s dig at Priyanka Gandhi: ‘She mentions my name more than her husband’s’

Union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani took a dig at Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi saying while the latter did not know her name five years back, she now keeps mentioning her name more than her husband's. Amethi has gone to polls today in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Irani is up against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the constituency. \u201cShe did not know my name 5 years back, now she keeps taking my name, such an accomplishment. Nowadays she takes her husband's name less and my name more," the minister told ANI. During the 2014 elections, Irani had contested against Rahul Gandhi from the same constituency. At the time she had lost the election by nearly 1,00,00 votes but not before reducing the margin of victory for Rahul Gandhi. At the time, when Priyanka Gandhi was asked about Irani while campaigning for her brother, she had famously shot back asking, \u201cWho?\u201d. Irani had replied saying if somebody forgets scams done by family member, how can the person remember her name. This time, Smriti Irani has upped the ante against Rahul Gandhi in the constituency, regularly calling him, \u201claapata saansad (missing Parliamentarian)\u201d. Recently, when EC issued a notice to Congress over reports of children shouting slogans during the party's campaign, Irani slammedPriyanka Gandhi asking why children were there at a political rally. Taking a dig at the Congress general secretary, Irani said, she would ask \u201ccultured family\u201d of Amethi to make their children stay away from Priyanka Gandhi. Also read:\u00a0SC to hear alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by PM Modi, Amit Shah on May 8 On Monday, Smriti Irani alleged that her Amethi rival Rahul Gandhi was "ensuring booth capturing". Since morning, after polls started in the constituency she met party workers. "Alert @ECISVEEP Congress President @Rahul Gandhi ensuring booth capturing," she tweeted. Alert @ECISVEEP Congress President @RahulGandhi ensuring booth capturing. \u2014 Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019 The Union Minister also tagged a video showing an elderly woman alleging her hand was forcibly put on the 'panja' (hand), the Congress symbol, while she wanted to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus), the BJP's symbol.