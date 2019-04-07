WATCH: Smriti Irani warns farmers after Robert Vadra confirms he will campaign for Congress

Union Minister Smriti Irani at an election rally in Kanpur. (PTI)

Hours after Robert Vadra confirmed that he would campaign for the Congress, Smriti Irani warned the farmers saying they should save their lands as Vadra has special love for lands. “Wherever Vadra wants to go for campaigning for the Congress, the people there should be alert and protect their land. Because someone who is famous for land is coming,” Irani said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Robert Vadra confirmed that he would campaign for the grand old party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Yes. All over India, after the filing of nominations (by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi),” he said while responding to a question whether he would campaign for the Congress.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections LIVE | Congress leaders indulged in chowkidaar quarter scam, they should lose deposit: PM Modi in Manipur

He also confirmed that he would go to Amethi and Raebareli at the time of filing of nominations by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Finance minister Arun Jaitley also reacted to the report saying, “I don’t know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Amethi and Sonia Gandhi is fighting from Raebareli. Polling in the state will happen in seven phases beginning Aprill 11.