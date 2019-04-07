WATCH: Smriti Irani warns farmers after Robert Vadra confirms he will campaign for Congress

By: | Updated: April 7, 2019 7:28 PM

Earlier in the day, Robert Vadra confirmed that he would campaign for the grand old party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Smriti Irani, Robert Vadra, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, lok sabha polls 2019, amethi, Sonia Gandhi, RaebareliUnion Minister Smriti Irani at an election rally in Kanpur. (PTI)

Hours after Robert Vadra confirmed that he would campaign for the Congress, Smriti Irani warned the farmers saying they should save their lands as Vadra has special love for lands. “Wherever Vadra wants to go for campaigning for the Congress, the people there should be alert and protect their land. Because someone who is famous for land is coming,” Irani said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Robert Vadra confirmed that he would campaign for the grand old party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Yes. All over India, after the filing of nominations (by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi),” he said while responding to a question whether he would campaign for the Congress.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections LIVE | Congress leaders indulged in chowkidaar quarter scam, they should lose deposit: PM Modi in Manipur

He also confirmed that he would go to Amethi and Raebareli at the time of filing of nominations by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Finance minister Arun Jaitley also reacted to the report saying, “I don’t know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Amethi and Sonia Gandhi is fighting from Raebareli. Polling in the state will happen in seven phases beginning Aprill 11.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. WATCH: Smriti Irani warns farmers after Robert Vadra confirms he will campaign for Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition