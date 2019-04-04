Smriti Irani mostly angry, trying to copy Amitabh Bachchan but always ends up being villain: Congress

By: | Published: April 4, 2019 11:13 PM

The Congress Thursday hit out at Union Minister Smriti Irani for her attack on Rahul Gandhi.

Irani attacked the Congress president, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala was an ‘insult’ to Amethi. (File)

The Congress Thursday hit out at Union Minister Smriti Irani for her attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying she was mostly angry and trying to copy actor Amitabh Bachchan but ends up being a villain as she gears up to face another defeat in Amethi. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the people of Amethi will ensure her “decisive defeat” and will show her what “temperate behaviour is and what respect for the opponent is”.

“I can understand the scepticism and also the constant fear that prevails in the mind of Smriti Irani ji. She is mostly angry, trying to copy Amitabh Bachchan but she always ends up being the villain in the story. She is getting ready for her third successive defeat,” he said.

“We will defeat her with the blessings of the people of Amethi, but we will always respect her as an opponent,” Surjewala said.

The Congress leader also took a swipe at her saying despite her third defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give her a Rajya Sabha seat and she should not be worried, “for she has never won even a panchayat election in her whole life”. On her first visit to Amethi, Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency, after the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Irani attacked the Congress president, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala was an ‘insult’ to Amethi.

The 48-year-old Congress chief is contesting from Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold Amethi, where he is pitted against the Union textile minister.

Terming herself ‘didi’ (elder sister), Irani told a gathering in Parsadepur in Amethi, “This is a coincidence, a sign from God that ‘didi’ arrived here and the missing MP reached Kerala. I have come to seek (people’s) blessings and he rejected the blessings.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Smriti Irani mostly angry, trying to copy Amitabh Bachchan but always ends up being villain: Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition