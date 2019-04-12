Smriti Irani hits back at Congress over education jibe; says will work for Amethi, no matter what you say

By: | Updated: April 12, 2019 5:13 PM

The Union minister and BJP candidate for Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Irani Thursday submitted to the Election Commission that she did not complete her graduation from the Delhi University.

Smriti Irani, Congress, education jibe, Amethi, election 2019, lok sabha election 2019, lok sabha election, indiaUnion Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday hit back at the Congress over its allegations that she “falsified records” of her educational qualifications, saying she will continue to work hard for Amethi no matter what its leaders say. Dubbing Irani a “serial liar”, the Congress also alleged that she submitted contradictory affidavits to the Election Commission for which she should be disqualified.

“In the past five years, there has not been any attack which has not been made against me by the Congress and its ‘chele chapate’ (stooges), nor is there any bad word or disrespect which has not been hurled at me,” Irani said when asked to comment on Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi’s swipe at her qualifications through a spoof on her hit TV serial.

“I have a message for them… as much as you try, I will work for Amethi against the Congress. No matter what you say, the more you harass me, the harder I’ll work,” she said, adding that the Congress supporters were targeting her because she was taking on the ‘Namdar’ (dynast), referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Chaturvedi also alleged that Irani was misusing her influence and power as a Union minister. “Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had been rubbishing Opposition’s claim that she is not a graduate, yesterday accepted that she enrolled for an undergraduate course in Delhi University but did not complete it,” the Congress leader said.

The Union minister and BJP candidate for Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Irani Thursday submitted to the Election Commission that she did not complete her graduation from the Delhi University. In her affidavit filed during her nomination, Irani, who is contesting against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, said she passed secondary school examination in 1991 and senior secondary school examination in 1993.

Irani has said she did not complete her Bachelor of Commerce (Part-I) — a three-year degree course — from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning in 1994. In her 2004 affidavit, she had claimed that she is a graduate. There was a controversy when her 2014 affidavit contradicted her own claim.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Smriti Irani hits back at Congress over education jibe; says will work for Amethi, no matter what you say
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition