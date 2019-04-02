Sitting UP MLA Maulana Jameel quits BSP, says Congress only party which can beat BJP

By: | Updated: April 2, 2019 10:20 AM

BSP MLA Maulana Jameel joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

BSP MLA Maulana Jameel joins Congress

Talking to reporters here, Jameel said he left the Mayawati-led outfit as he felt only Congress could defeat the BJP in the coming elections.

The MLA joined the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi on Monday.

Jameel was elected on a BSP ticket from Meerapur assembly constituency in 2012.

