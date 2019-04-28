Since Adityanath became CM, criminals carrying placards reading ‘arrest us, don’t do encounter’: Amit Shah

By: |
Updated: April 28, 2019 10:12:52 PM

BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday said while criminals roamed freely when the SP and the BSP ruled Uttar Pradesh, they are seen moving around with a "patta" (placard) reading "arrest us but don't do encounter" since Yogi Adityanath became chief minister.

Since Adityanath became CM, criminals carrying placards reading ?arrest us, don?t do encounter?: Amit Shah (Twitter photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday said while criminals roamed freely when the SP and the BSP ruled Uttar Pradesh, they are seen moving around with a “patta” (placard) reading “arrest us but don’t do encounter” since Yogi Adityanath became chief minister. The Yogi Adityanath government had come in for criticism last year after the UP Police launched a massive crackdown across the state, killing dozens of criminals.

Reports had suggested that many people facing criminal cases wanted to be in jail rather than getting killed in encounters. Addressing a rally here, Shah said, “Till the time the SP and the BSP ruled the state, criminals would roam freely. But, after Yogi Adityanath assumed office, criminals are seen moving with a ‘patta’ (placard) reading ‘arrest us but don’t do encounter’.” Shah also claimed that a “pall of gloom had descended on Pakistan and the offices of SP, BSP and Congress on the day of surgical strikes”. He also asked “Buaa-Bhatija (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) and Rahul Gandhi” to make their stand clear on having a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no one can take it away from India till his party exists.

The BJP has been aggressively attacking opposition parties for keeping mum on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s suggestion that there should be a separate prime minister for the state, which enjoys special status through Article 370. During his election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked several opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu and Sharad Pawar, whether they support Abdullah’s comment.

While presenting a report card on the completion of two years of his government Adityanath had told a presser earlier this month: “There is zero tolerance for crime and criminals and 73 criminals have been killed in police encounters.” Shah also said at present, only small and middle-scale farmers are benefitting from PM-KISAN scheme, but in the future every farmer will gain from it. Addressing another public meeting in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area, Shah said, “Today, land mafia doesn’t have the courage to grab land of the poor.” The BJP president also alleged that former prime minister Manmohan Singh kept mum when “terrorists from Pakistan beheaded Indian soldiers”. “Hemraj bhai was beheaded, but mauni (silent) baba did not say anything or did anything. But, this is not the case now. Befitting reply is being given to Pakistan,” Shah said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Since Adityanath became CM, criminals carrying placards reading ‘arrest us, don’t do encounter’: Amit Shah
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition