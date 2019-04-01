Siddaramiah’s poll prediction for PM Modi in 2019, featuring Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 5:03 PM

India Shining referred to the overall feeling of economic optimism in the country during the 2004 general elections. The NDA witnessed a defeat and a stunning comeback of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre to rule India for 10 years.

Siddaramiah, poll prediction, narendra Modi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, newsSiddaramiah’s poll prediction for PM Modi in 2019, featuring Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Predicting defeat for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah Monday mockingly said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the fate of ‘India Shining’ due to his anti-poor policies. “After completing five years, Vajpayee came up with a slogan ‘India Shining’ in 2004. I don’t know where it shined. If it had really shone, there was no need for any welfare schemes. History tells us what happened to ‘India Shining’. Narendra Modi will also meet the same fate,” Siddaramaiah said at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme at the Press Club of Bangalore. He was referring to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led National Democratic Alliance government’s slogan ‘India Shining’ in 2004.

India Shining referred to the overall feeling of economic optimism in the country during the 2004 general elections. The NDA witnessed a defeat and a stunning comeback of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre to rule India for 10 years. The Congress leader slammed BJP for criticising Congress party’s poll promise – Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme (Nyunatam Aay Yojana-NYAY) – that is estimated to cost Rs 3.26 lakh crore to the national exchequer.

“They (BJP) mock our scheme of giving Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the poor people and speak low about it. The very fact that they are opposing this programme, they are anti-poor. They cannot stand with the economically weaker section”, he said. There are no such instances also whether be it former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Modi’s five year term,” Siddaramaiah charged.

To support his claim of Modi’s defeat in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, he said the BJP will fail to repeat its 2014 stellar performance in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Siddaramaiah said the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in UP and Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress tie-up in Bihar will trounce the BJP. “BJP will not win. Modi will not be prime minister again,” he asserted.

Flaying Modi for “politicising” surgical strike, the formerchief minister said such surgical strikes had happened in the past too including during the formation of Bangladesh by breakingPakistan into two. However, for the first time such heroic actions were politicised, he alleged. The senior Congress leader also questioned what he termed as the “intelligence failure” which led to the deadly attack on Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) convoy, killing 40 soldiers in January.

“What happened to your intelligence in Pulwama? What were your agencies doing when your soldiers were ferried in trucks and not airlifted?” Siddaramaiah sought to know. The incident had further soured India-Pakistan relations with India avenging the killing with airstrikes on the terror camps inside the Pakistan territory in February. To a question, Siddaramaiah allayed fears about the longevity of the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) led by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. He said the government will remain post Lok Sabha elections. Replying to a query on Congress rebel candidates, the former chief minister said those have no ideological base shift their loyalties and change parties.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Siddaramiah’s poll prediction for PM Modi in 2019, featuring Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition