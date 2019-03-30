‘Should have done it long ago’, says Sonakshi over Shatrughan Sinha quitting BJP

(Image source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday said that she supported her father Shatrughan Sinha’s decision to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and join the Congress, adding that her father “should have done it long ago”.

“It’s his choice. I think if you’re not happy somewhere you must bring a change & that’s what he did. I hope in this new association with Congress, he’ll be able to do more good work and not feel suppressed,” she was quoted by news agency, ANI as saying while speaking at an event hosted by Hindustan Times.

“Being a party member from the beginning from the time of JP Narayan ji, Atal ji and Advani ji, my father has a lot of respect within the party and I feel the entire group has not been given the respect they deserve. I think he has done it a bit too late, and he should’ve done it long back (sic),” 31-year-old Sonakshi Sinha said.

“I think if you are not happy with how things are going around you, you should not shy away from change. That’s what he did,” she added.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s National President Amit Shah. On Thursday, he had announced that he was quitting the BJP post his meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

It is being reported that the 72-year-old will be joining the Congress party on April 6, less than a week before the first phase of 2019 general elections begins. Speculations are that Congress will be fielding Shatrughan from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar.

His departure from the BJP came just days after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was announced as the party candidate from Bihar’s Patna Sahib, which has been a Sinha stronghold for 10 years.

“Painfully….on the way out of BJP….But hopefully in the best direction under the dynamic leadership of my dear friend Lalu Yadav and the desirable, most talked about leader from the Nehru Gandhi family… the true family of nation builders….” the actor-turned-politician had tweeted on Thursday.