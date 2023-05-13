Shimoga (Karnataka) Election Results 2023 Live: BJP candidate Channabasappa leads by over 21,000 seats

Shivamogga Election 2023 Results Live Updates: The political landscape in Shivamogga Assembly constituency is heating up as the battle for supremacy intensifies between the three major players. SN Channabasappa, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate, HC Yogesh from the Indian National Congress, and Aynur Manjunath from the Janata Dal (Secular) are set to engage in a high-voltage contest. With 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, the party that emerges victorious must secure at least 113 seats in the government.

Shivamogga city, known for frequent communal clashes, has been a stronghold of the BJP’s KS Eshwarappa for a quarter of a century. In 2018, Eshwarappa clinched the seat by defeating KB Prasanna Kumar of the Congress by a whopping margin of 46107 votes. A prominent Kuruba leader and five-time MLA from Shivamogga, Eshwarappa was groomed by the saffron party as the face of Hindutva.

Despite Shivamogga’s volatile history, the constituency saw a healthy turnout of 66.7% in the 2018 Karnataka assembly election.

Catch all the live updates here

Read More