Shiv Sena MPs to take oath of 17th Lok Sabha in Marathi

By:
Thane | Published: May 28, 2019 11:35:32 AM

The BJP-led NDA, of which the Sena is the oldest constituent, is now gearing up for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are due in October this year.

New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with son and Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray arrive at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Newly-elected MPs of the Shiv Sena will take oath of the 17th Lok Sabha in Marathi, a party leader has said.

In the just-concluded elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party won 18 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra. The Sena ally, the BJP, bagged 23 seats.

“MPs have the choice of language in which they can take oath. We are proud of Marathi language and our land.

Moreover, the Shiv Sena was born to protect and promote Marathi. Hence all our MPs will be taking oath in Marathi,” Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, said Monday night.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15.

