Shiv Sena hails BJP manifesto; gives ‘200 out of 100’ marks for promising to scrap Article 370

The Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said the country's integrity cannot be compromised and that 2019 is the last chance to construct the Ram temple.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday hailed the BJP’s manifesto and gave it “200 out of 100” marks for promising to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said the country’s integrity cannot be compromised and that 2019 is the last chance to construct the Ram temple. History will not forgive those who compromise with the Uniform Civil Code and Article 370, it said.

“The BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’ is one that encapsulates the feelings of the nation. Even the Shiv Sena’s demands have been included in it. We, therefore, give the manifesto 200 out of 100 marks,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

It criticised National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who have threatened that if Article 370 is scrapped, it would lead to freedom for Jammu and Kashmir from India, and suggested a separate prime minister for it. “The mouths of such people need to be shut… Dr (Farooq) Abdullah has even threatened that they will see who hoists the Indian flag there if the special status to the state is revoked. The tongues of such people need to be cut,” the editorial said in strong remarks.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said it agrees with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emotional appeal, made at a rally in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Tuesday, that people should vote for the BJP as a respect towards the brave-hearts who attacked Pakistan. It also lauded the BJP’s manifesto for giving importance to issues like agriculture, poverty, small traders and education.

The prime minister has given the mantra to eradicate poverty and at the same time, also given special importance to issues like Ram temple and scrapping of Article 370, the Sena said. Pitching nationalism as its inspiration, the BJP’s manifesto for the high-stakes Lok Sabha polls promised NRC in different parts of the country to push out infiltrators and zero tolerance to terror. It also reiterated its pet causes — construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, dealing with special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

